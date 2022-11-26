Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Tide special edition returns for 2023

Jeep hit the beach in 2022 with the Wrangler Unlimited High Tide special edition, combining the Wrangler Sport S trim with off-road upgrades from the Xtreme Recon package. This made the High Tide a less expensive way into the Xtreme Recon gear, that upfit otherwise limited to the Wrangler Willys trim. Then, like nested Easter eggs, Jeep made the first 500 units of the High Tide a special Beach Edition that got different hood decals. Jeep's retail website still shows the 2022 High Tide available, a caution for procrastinators saying, "Limited quantities available — only 5,000 vehicles made." The JL Wrangler Forum claims Jeep built 479 Beach Editions and 2,707 High Tides, totaling 3,189. But just as we saw with the resurrected Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, Mopar Insiders reports Jeep told dealers the High Tide will carry on into the 2023 model year. This time there will be 4,500 units for 2023, the same count as in 2022 minus the Beach Editions, and they'll be built between January and May of next year.

Until the official press release comes, we see only two differences between the 2022 Wrangler High Tide and information provided for the 2023. The carryover bits include the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque shifting through an eight-speed automatic, and Xtreme Recon Package gear like the 1.5-inch lift, extended wheel arches, 35-inch BFG KO2 All-Terrain rubber on beadlock-capable wheels, a reinforced tailgate for the larger spare, 4.56:1 final gear, rock rails, and the Sunrider Fliptop built into the hardtop.

The first change is the range of available colors. The 2022 High Tide introduced the new High Velocity Yellow paint, added to the palette as a $395 option on other trims. Buyers could also spec Black, Bright White, Hydro Blue, and StingGray. The 2023 is said to offer Black, Bright White, High Velocity, Sting-Gray, but the Punkin' Orange hue reintroduced in October replaces Hydro Blue.

The second change is the price. The 2022 Wrangler High Tide started at $50,835 after the $1,595 destination charge. MI said Jeep told dealers the 2023 High Tide will cost $51,540, although it isn't clear to us if that includes destination. We're inclined to think it doesn't, since the 2022 Wrangler High Tide still shown on the Jeep site is now $51,930 after destination, a $995 increase over the initial pricing given last year. Adding destination to the $51,540 figure gives a subtotal of $53,135 before other options and fees. That stouter number is said to save roughly $1,400 compared to ordering a Wrangler Unlimited Willys with the Xtreme Recon Package. We're not sure anything will save Jeep from the ire of 2022 High Tide buyers who thought they were getting an exclusive.