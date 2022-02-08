2022 Jeep Wrangler High Tide is looking forward to summer

Jeep is expanding the 2022 Wrangler lineup with a special-edition model called High Tide that bundles a long list of upgrades buyers often turn to the aftermarket for. The beach-themed off-roader also inaugurates an eye-catching paint color called High Velocity Yellow.

Based on the Sport S trim, the High Tide comes standard with the Xtreme Recon package, which groups 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 tires wrapped around 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, a 4.56 rear axle ratio, and wheel arch extensions. It also includes several accessories from the Mopar catalog, including a reinforced tailgate hinge designed to cope with the added weight of the bigger spare wheel, a jack spacer, and a tire relocation kit. Jeep then adds a body-colored hardtop with a cloth Sunrider panel that flips up, LED headlights and fog lights, a Gorilla Glass windshield, rock rails, rubber floor mats, and edition-specific "High Tide" decals on the hood.

High Velocity Yellow (pictured above) is one of the available colors. Drivers can also order the High Tide in Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White, and StingGray. There are no beach-inspired modifications under the hood, meaning power comes from the venerable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 tuned to develop 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It doesn't sound like High Tide production will be limited, but Jeep noted that the first 500 units ordered will be part of a limited-edition series called Jeep Beach. Yes, that's a limited-edition version of a special-edition vehicle. These SUVs will feature specific decals on the hood.

Jeep dealers across the nation will begin taking orders for the 2022 Wrangler High Tide in February 2022, and deliveries will start before Jeep Beach, a brand-exclusive weeklong event that kicks off on April 24 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Pricing starts at $50,835 including a mandatory $1,595 destination charge. Buyers who want the High Velocity Yellow paint without the off-road-ready upgrades will be able to order it for $395 on all Wrangler models regardless of trim level, ranging from the entry-level Sport to the brawny V8-powered Rubicon 392.

Related video: