Ram Revolution electric concept previewed ahead of CES reveal

Ram has introduced several trucks at the State Fair of Texas in the past couple of years, but it's venturing into new territory to unveil its next concept. The electric Revolution design study will make its debut in January 2023 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The venue chosen says it all: The Revolution concept is the antithesis of the brand's existing trucks. While its design hasn't been shown yet, a preview video published on Ram's Facebook page reveals what looks like a futuristic-looking front end with a big "RAM" logo flanked by thin LED lights. The truck features cameras instead of door mirrors, and it's expected to wear an aerodynamic design — it needs a low drag coefficient to offer a usable amount of range. Interestingly, it looks like the design has evolved since the truck was announced in 2021.

Ram stopped short of releasing technical specifications about the concept so we'll need to wait until CES opens its doors to find out more. In 2021, the company promised to launch a truck with about 500 miles of driving range, 150-kilowatt fast-charging, and "advanced automation."

More details about the Ram Revolution concept will emerge in the coming weeks, and the truck will make its debut on January 5, 2023, when CES opens its doors in the City of Sin. Production is scheduled to begin the following year. When it finally lands, the EV will compete against the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the GMC Sierra EV, among other battery-powered pickup trucks.

