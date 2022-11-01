We heard at the Detroit Auto Show that the Ram Revolution electric pickup truck concept was probably going to launch at the L.A. Auto Show. But it seems plans have changed. The brand announced on Twitter that it's actually going to be revealed about a month and a half later on January 5 at CES.

The announcement comes with another teaser rendering. It doesn't reveal much else, but does suggest a more cab-forward appearance and a rather long bed. The last spy shots we saw of an electric Ram mule were also of a long-wheelbase truck, though still using the old body.

We know that the electric Ram will begin production in 2024. It will use a platform supporting around 500 miles of range and 150-kW charging. A range-extended plug-in hybrid version will also be offered.

