Honda releases range of dog accessories for Civic and CR-V

What started out as a friendly April Fool's joke has morphed into a line of accessories for Honda-driving dog owners across the pond. The firm unveiled a range of dog-related accessories including rubber mats designed to fit the Civic and the CR-V, among other models.

Announced on International Dog Day, the accessories aim to make traveling with a dog safer and cleaner. The catalog includes rubber floor and trunk mats, a trunk divider and a bumper protector that ensures your pooch won't leave scratch marks while climbing into the trunk. Honda's British division designed these parts for the hybrid and non-hybrid variants of the Civic, the CR-V, the HR-V (which is not the same model that we get in the United States) and the Jazz, the city-sized hatchback that replaced the Fit sold in our market during the 2010s.

Not every accessory fits every model; the bumper protector is only compatible with the CR-V, for example. And, some parts fit older models.

While aftermarket companies have offered many of these items for decades, Honda's are exact-fit units. The company cited the April Fool's joke's popularity as evidence that demand for dog-related accessories has increased, a trend that caught rival Subaru's attention in 2021.

Pricing for the full pack of accessories ranges from £530 for the non-hybrid Civic to £810 for the CR-V, figures that represent about $630 and $960, respectively, at the current conversion rate. There's no word yet if good doggos on our side of the pond will get to ride on a Honda-designed trunk mat. We've reached out to the company for more details, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

Related video: