Chevy Blazer EV and Ford F-150 Raptor R | Autoblog Podcast #739

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They cover the big news of the week including an electric Chevy Blazer, the Ford F-150 Raptor R and the strange lifted Toyota Crown sedan. The conversation then shifts to the cars they've been driving including a Ram 1500 Rebel G/T, Porsche 911 GT3 and Hyundai Elantra N. Finally, the episode wraps up not with a Spend My Money question, but an update, as a previous advice seeker reports their car buying decision.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #739

