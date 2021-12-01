2022 Hyundai Elantra N is the most affordable N car at $32,925

While the Hyundai Kona N tops the price range for Hyundai's N models, the 2022 Elantra N slides in just below its Veloster cousin to become the cheapest way to get a hopped-up Korean compact. The standard version with the six-speed manual starts at $32,925 including destination. That makes it $600 less than the equivalent Veloster.

The Elantra N is also available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, and that version picks up a power sunroof. It's priced at $34,425. Again, that's $600 less than the equivalent Veloster, and the Veloster doesn't get a sunroof. And of course, the Elantra has significantly more rear seat space and a nicer interior than the Veloster, albeit without the flexibility of a hatchback.

No matter the transmission, the Elantra N gets the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. It gets an electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential, electronically adjustable shocks and drive modes, sporty seats (that are heated), plus niceties such as dual-zone automatic climate control, a Bose audio system and wireless phone charging.

