2022 Ram 1500 adds G/T model to Rebel and Laramie trims

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup is expanding with a new G/T trim that offers a few small performance upgrades and some items borrowed from the Earth-eating TRX. Don’t get too excited, though, because this package is paired exclusively with the 5.7-liter V8 eTorque engine — no superchargers here.

Available with either the Rebel or Laramie trims, the G/T package adds a cat-back exhaust and cold air intake to improve performance. Both are yanked out of the Mopar catalog, so those changes are ones you could actually do yourself. The rest is a touch more exclusive. For starters, Ram includes paddle shifters, a console-mounted gear lever (no turn dial), unique bucket seats with high bolsters and a metal pedal kit. Those are bits you get on the TRX now, so it’s great to see the lower level Rams benefitting from the monster performance truck.

On the tech front, Ram includes its Performance Pages in the infotainment system. Measuring 0-60 mph times and G-forces in a regular Ram pickup seems a little silly, but now you can do both of those things and take advantage of a myriad of other capabilities afforded by those Performance Pages.

You can tell the G/T models apart from others by looking for the big G/T decals on the rear fenders. All G/Ts additionally gain a unique “sport performance hood.” Lastly, you get Mopar all-season floor mats.

Pricing for the Rebel G/T starts at $57,070, while the Laramie G/T starts at $57,175, both including their $1,695 destination fees. Ram says the G/T models will go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.

