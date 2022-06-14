Mini previews an electric crossover to be revealed soon

In a dense press release about its upcoming design language (called "Charismatic Simplicity"), Mini provided an odd-looking but somewhat useful teaser of a new electric crossover SUV. It didn't name it, and all it said specifically about it was that it's "the concept study of a – fully electrically powered – crossover model for the premium small-car segment." That fits the description of one of two new crossovers that will be sold alongside the next-generation Countryman.

The photo provides a silhouette of the crossover from the front three-quarter perspective, as well as the uncovered front fender of the same vehicle in the corner. It does have the familiar boxy Mini shape, and it seems to have some sort of roof platform fitted. The mirrors look like little rounded rectangles, which matches what we've seen in spy photos of the Countryman. That exposed fender seems to reveal the most about the crossover. The flares have a sort of trapezoidal shape, which is continued into the sheetmetal. The actual wheel openings are a little more rounded. The crisper angles also show up in the way the headlight fits to the fender.

While the press release that accompanied this teaser is full of fluffy language, there are some more specific and helpful details about what we will see in this model and other new Minis. On the outside, the Union Jack taillights will remain a key feature. Inside, Mini is focusing on more sustainable materials, so it's dropping real leather and aiming to eliminate as much chrome as possible. It will also feature a circular display in the middle for infotainment, though some physical switch gear will remain.

This crossover will be revealed next month. It will also showcase the new platform that Mini designed with electric powertrains in mind, unlike the current Mini Cooper SE Hardtop, which adapts a battery and motor to fit an older internal combustion car.