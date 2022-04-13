Kia EV9 American launch window announced

NEW YORK — A couple of weeks ago, Kia announced a (very) rough launch window for the EV9 electric SUV. However, that was only for Europe. But today at the New York Auto Show, Kia dropped a release window for the U.S., and one that's more specific. Specifically: the second half of 2023.

Yes, that leaves things pretty open. It could come out anywhere between July and December of that year. But at least we'll be getting the EV9 the same year as our friends across the Atlantic.

As for EV9 details, Kia didn't reveal any more, but we know a fair bit. It's a boxy thing, channeling the traditional SUV styling that has made the Telluride so successful. And Kia has a tendency to deliver on concept styling for its production models. The concept is also approximately the same size as the Telluride, and we would expect it to feature three rows of seats. It will use the same E-GMP electric car platform as the smaller EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, so it will support 350-kW DC fast charging. Kia also claimed a range of around 300 miles for the concept. All-wheel drive is also almost certain, likely from dual electric motors.

