2024 BMW 7 Series previewed as a technological tour de force

BMW is nearly ready to unveil the next-generation 7 Series. It released a handful of preview images that confirm the big sedan will wear a more extroverted exterior design than the current model, and it detailed some of the tech features that buyers will have access to.

Although the seventh-generation 7 remains shrouded in darkness, we can tell that its front end borrows a handful of styling cues from the iX and the XM concept both unveiled in 2021. Yes, the grille is gigantic — this is a polarizing styling cue that BMW customers seem to like, and we're betting that it's going to stick around for quite some time. As the grille grows, the headlights shrink. They're noticeably smaller than the ones fitted to the current-generation 7 Series, they feature lighting elements made with crystal glass, and they're mounted horizontally at almost the same level as the top of the grille. BMW calls this a "modern and distinctive" spin on the twin round headlights fitted to older 7s.

What's interesting is that photos of a camouflaged test mule published by BMW in December 2021 seemingly show bigger lights. Are there two different front end designs in the pipeline, or is the camouflage playing tricks on us? We know that an electric model called i7 will be sold alongside the gasoline-powered variants. It's not too far-fetched to speculate that the EV could land with a drivetrain-specific look.

Inside, the next 7 will offer the latest evolution of BMW's iDrive infotainment system, the curved display that we've already seen in the iX and the i4, plus a light and function strip embedded into the passenger's side of the dashboard and into the door panels. Sitting in the back sounds like it will feel like going to the movies: an available 31-inch screen will let the passengers stream content in 8K resolution.

Powertrain specifications haven't been released yet, but BMW confirmed that the battery-powered i7 will be the most powerful member of the 7 Series portfolio. It will offer about 305 miles of driving range, according to the company. Gasoline-burning engines will be available as well for buyers who are not interested in going electric, though don't expect a V12-powered range-topper. BMW will soon stop building V12s.

BMW will unveil the seventh-generation 7 Series in April 2022. Additional details about the flagship will emerge in the coming weeks.

