BMW 7 Series EV officially named i7, appears in camouflaged photos

BMW is in the final stages of developing the next addition to its growing range of electric cars with a 7 Series companion. Called i7, the luxurious sedan will be positioned at the top of the Munich-based firm's i sub-brand in terms of technology, comfort, and pricing when it lands in showrooms.

It's important to note that the i7 will not replace the internal-combustion 7 Series. It will simply be marketed as an electric alternative to the big sedan's successor, much like the i4 is the 4 Series Gran Coupe's battery-powered sidekick. Drivetrain aside, both cars will be closely related under the sheet metal and BMW noted that the i7's suspension, steering and braking systems were developed with the next 7 in mind. This approach to design is part of the carmaker's clever push to build most of its EVs and piston-powered cars on common platforms to save costs.

The photos released by BMW show a pre-production prototype being put through its paces in the postcard-like countryside on the outskirts of Arjeplog, a town located a few miles away from the Arctic Circle in Sweden. While camouflage hides most of the sedan's design details, we can tell that it still looks more or less like a 7 Series; it notably features a long hood and a short trunk. Up front, we see the outline of relatively large kidney grilles and horizontal headlights, but we'll need to wait until the camouflage comes off to get a better look at the i7.

Technical specifications remain under wraps as well — metaphorically, this time. We know that the i7 is entirely electric and that some of its powertrain components (including the battery pack, the electronics, and the charging technology) come from the recently-launched iX. Our crystal ball tells that power comes from a pair of electric motors that draw electricity from a relatively large battery mounted under the floor.

BMW will release more information about the i7 in the coming months. As for the venerable 7 Series, it will return for a seventh generation with a wider range of drivetrains than ever before. Buyers will reportedly be asked to choose between gasoline- and diesel-burning engines (though the latter will undoubtedly not be sold in America), at least one plug-in hybrid option, and a hydrogen-electric system. It appears to have a rather bold interior, possibly taking inspiration from the iX.

Related Video: