2023 BMW 7 Series going heavy on technology and output

The next-generation BMW 7 Series is expected to enter production later this year before rolling out to global markets around early 2023. Based on reports and spy shots, seems we can expect a lot more revolution than evolution from Munich's flagship luxury sedan. BMW Blog has run through the intel on the various powertrains to be offered, saying that the top slot among the ICE-powered trims will belong to the M750e xDrive PHEV. Tuned by the M division, its powertrain reportedly combines the B58 3.0-liter inline-six with an electric motor for roughly 560 total horsepower pushed to all four wheels. M will also tune the handling dynamics, and based on camouflaged prototypes, the bodywork will wear M cues including, perhaps, quad trapezoid taillpipes. A version that may be called the 745 xDrive will utilize the same powertrain without the M badging and finessing, likely coming in around 480 hp.

Sticking with the ICE half of the family, BMW Blog's sources allege the base model will be a 735i with about 270 horsepower, the only rear-driver among the range. Above that comes a gas-powered 740i xDrive with about 370 hp, both using the same B58 3.0-liter inline-six. BMW is said to be retiring the current N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 for the S68 V8. In the new 750i, that V8 could produce around 535 horsepower, and will be even more powerful as a hybrid in the top trim of the XM crossover.

The i7 will be motivated by electrons only, and supposedly will count i740, i750, and i7 M60 trims ranging from 480 to around 650 horsepower.

Design-wise, the G70/G71 sedans are going to borrow tech and features from the spearheads in BMW's electrification push, the iX, i4, and XM. Outside, anticipate split headlights from the Concept XM flanking a large kidney grille with a new slat treatment and illumination options. On the sides, doors with flush handles will gain the pushbutton open and close functions most identified with Rolls-Royce, in back, the license plate holder will move from the trunk to the bumper for the first time in 7 Series history. Inside, there will be BMWs new infotainment system displayed on a huge, curved screen, Natural Interaction gesture control from the iX, the Motorway Assistant driving tech, and an even better Bowers & Wilkins sound system.