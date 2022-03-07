Just about anyone can develop a hearty love of automobiles at just about any point in their life. Take, for instance, Sydney Sweeney, a 24-year-old actress best known for her role as Cassie Howard on HBO's "Euphoria." If you're a regular reader of this website, it turns out her interests outside of acting may not be all that different from yours.

Sweeney has been documenting her work getting a 1969 Ford Bronco back on the road using Tik Tok, a short and sweet video-based social media network. We first found out about Sweeney's Bronco after a report from The Drive referenced an interview she did with Cosmopolitan, which, as you'd expect, covers a wide-ranging swatch of the actress' life. But the bits we're most interested in regard her love of cars.

"Anyone can go buy a brand-new car, but not everyone can have something rare that has history," she said. "In quarantine, my creative juices were overflowing. I was very bored, and I got addicted to going to auction sites for cars. I wanted a Bronco so badly. But I wanted to build one so that when I drove it and people said 'cool car,' I could be like 'yeah, thanks' and know I made it."

And yes, she does work on the Bronco herself. Best we can tell from her first video, the vintage machine was in pretty nice shape when she bought it. She then began disassembling the truck with help from well-known Porsche enthusiast Rod Emory (you may already be familiar with some of his handiwork), removing the manual transmission to swap in an automatic (for shame!), lifting its suspension a bit and taking it for a drive.

And she's not done. Sweeney has taken delivery of a first-generation Ford Mustang in a lovely shade of blue, and we're honestly excited to see how her Hollywood dream garage continues to fill out. Congrats on the sweet rides, Sydney. We'll be watching!