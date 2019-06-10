Emory Motorsports back with 1960 Porsche 356 RSR

The crackerjack experimentation doesn't stop at Emory Motorsports. The 1960 Porsche 356 RSR is the most recent monster to emerge from the Southern California workshop — a seven-year project that Rod Emory defined as "an homage to the Porsche works 935 cars of the 1970s while retaining our Emory 356 Outlaw styling." The consequence places a 1960 356B T5 glasshouse atop custom bodywork that hides the running gear from a 1990 964-series 911 C2. Thanks to the 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged flat-four engine, there's 393 horsepower driving a Meteorite Matte Metallic coupe that weighs 1,950 pounds.
The 356 RSR took four years to build, between marrying chassis from two cars 35 years apart and fashioning the aluminum and steel sheetmetal. Emory split the difference in wheelbase between the two donor cars, retaining the 911's suspension hardpoints but reworking the rear frame members to properly fit a 356-era air-cooled four-cylinder. The hood and wraparound nose, rear decklid, and long tail are made of aluminum. Stainless steel mesh grilles welcome air to cooling ducts, while louvers over the front wheels evacuate air from the wheel wells. Vents in the steel rear fenders feed the intercoolers.
After posting a sketch of the 356 RSR on Instagram, Emory said Momo CEO Henrique Cisneros got in touch to find out what it would take to build the car. That's why the numerous Momo bits throughout. Momo made the 17-inch, five-spoke center-lock wheels for this car, channeling the same wheels used on a Porsche factory team 935. Inside, there's a 911 RSR Momo Prototipo quick release steering wheel, Momo billet pads on Tilton pedals, a Momo shift knob inspired by the Porsche 917 for the five-speed manual gearbox, seats modeled after 911 RSR sans headrests, and a six-point Momo competition harness.
The Emory-Rothsport twin-turbo Outlaw-4 engine gets boosted by two Garrett turbos and custom intercoolers. A three-into-two-into-one exhaust omits the muffler on its way to a straight-pipe. A knob on the dash can crank boost up to 1.2 bar for the full 393 hp. A KW coilover suspension with monoball mounts can lift 1.5 inches to get that wide, low nose over obstacles. Other neat touches include amber fiberglass footboards and dash caps inspired by the 917 and 935, and marine-grade rubberized Hardura flooring just like one would find in Porsche GT cars.
The eponymous creator said not everyone's a fan of the looks. "It was too over-the-top even for some of the forgiving purists ... but the car definitely attracted a lot of attention and now serves as a benchmark for what we can do with Porsche's extremely flexible platforms." But his creations aren't called "Outlaws" for nothing.
