Honda Navi is a basic mini-bike for $1,807

Honda led off a press release announcing the return of the CBR600RR, Fury, Gold Wing, NC750X, and Rebel 1100 with news that it's bringing its miniMOTO Navi here. That tiny-bike range already includes the Grom, Monkey, Cub, and Trail125, with the Navi becoming the new entry level, stretching the definition of "moto." Honda's Motorcycle and Scooter India division started with Activa scooter sold in Asia and redesigned it to look like Navi for the local market. The Navi went on sale in 2016 in India, lasting three years in India before retiring, but is still on sale in export markets. That now includes the U.S. The 90-millimeter-wide MRF Zapper tires lead us to believe these babies will be imported from the factory in Tapukara, Rajasthan, India, MRF being an Indian conglomerate more than 70 years old.

Being based on a scooter, the Navi has all kinds of friendly features for someone just getting into bikes. The seat is just 30.1 inches high. There's a 110-cc carbureted four-stroke engine that sends power to the rear wheels through a belt-drive V-Matic CVT. Just twist the grip and and go — but not too fast. Simplicity continues with the 130-mm drum brakes front and rear, the front fitted with a parking brake. With a full load of gas in the 0.9-gallon tank, the package weighs 236 pounds and Honda claims EPA fuel economy at 110.3 miles per gallon. That, naturally, doesn't include anything stuffed in the lockable, removable 0.53-cubic-foot storage cubby that sits low down between the rider's feet. Keeping track of how fast and how far one goes is done with the analog speedo and fuel gauge. For going way old school, the electric starter has a kick backup.

All this can be yours for the extremely low and exceptionally specific price of $1,807. That gets a Navi in one of four colors: Grasshopper Green; Nut Brown; Ranger Green; and Red. Honda's paired with moto apparel company Icon and hunting apparel company TrueTimber on graphics packages, if those hues aren't enough to seal the deal. It will be available in most of the U.S. in January 2022, California has to wait until February.