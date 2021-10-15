  2. Acura
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec vs. Type S, Polestar 2 and Genesis G70 | Autoblog Podcast #700

Plus an open-ended 'Spend My Money' request

Oct 15th 2021 at 4:09PM

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for the 700th installment. It's a premium-focused rundown as the two start off discussing Autoblog's long-term Acura TLX A-Spec and the Type S that is currently standing in for it, followed by some impressions of the Polestar 2 (and how it feels relative to its Volvo cousins) and a look at the 2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition. Then, in "Spend My Money," they try to address a rather broad request for a pre-owned vehicle with only a handful of requirements.  

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

