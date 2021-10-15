2021 Acura TLX A-Spec vs. Type S, Polestar 2 and Genesis G70 | Autoblog Podcast #700

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for the 700th installment. It's a premium-focused rundown as the two start off discussing Autoblog's long-term Acura TLX A-Spec and the Type S that is currently standing in for it, followed by some impressions of the Polestar 2 (and how it feels relative to its Volvo cousins) and a look at the 2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition. Then, in "Spend My Money," they try to address a rather broad request for a pre-owned vehicle with only a handful of requirements.

Autoblog Podcast #700

