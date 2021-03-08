2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition headlines redesigned sport sedan

Genesis will offer a limited-run Launch Edition model of its redesigned 2022 G70 sport sedan. Based on the rear- or all-wheel-drive variant of the G70 with the turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, the Launch Edition adds some unique exterior and interior treatments along with a small dose of exclusivity. Only 500 will be made.

Spotted by the eagled-eye folks over at Roadshow, the 2022 G70 Launch Edition appeared on the Genesis consumer web site without any official preamble. It offers a set of lightweight, 19-inch wheels in (if you ask us, an attractive) multi-spoke pattern with a dark finish that contrasts nicely with the Sport model's red brake calipers. It's available in one of two matte finishes (Verbier White or Melbourne Gray) and two interior upholstery treatments (Obsidian Black or Sevilla Red).

Genesis hasn't announced pricing or in-depth specs on the Launch Edition, but we can get a pretty clear picture of what it offers from the company's own reservation system. There don't appear to be any unique mechanical components to the package (unless you count the unique 19-inch wheels as such) and the underlying feature content is based on the Sport Prestige model, which comes with all of the performance goodies Genesis offers (Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential and an electronically controlled adaptive suspension). The Sport Prestige is also loaded up with tech, Nappa leather seating surfaces, a microfiber suede headliner and a heated steering wheel.

The Launch Edition's unveiling was tied to the launch of a reservation system for the updated sedan. We reached out to Genesis for more information and were told to sit tight, so we expect an official announcement with more details will come along soon.

