2022 Ford Maverick and GMC Hummer EV driven | Autoblog Podcast #699

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Autoblog Green, John Beltz Snyder. John is fresh off the 2022 Ford Maverick first drive, and Greg got behind the wheel of the GMC Hummer EV at GM's Milford Proving Grounds. John also just spent a week living the fast life in the Audi RS E-Tron GT. They muse about thee Lamborghini Countach, both old and new, particularly a reboot of the 1971 Lamborghini Countach LP prototype 500. Finally, they reach into the mailbag to help a listener decide whether or not to replace a 2002 Mercedes-Benz E 320 wagon with an all-wheel drive electric crossover.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #699
Rundown
- What we're driving:
- 2022 Ford Maverick
- 2022 GMC Hummer EV
- 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
- 1971 Lamborghini Countach LP prototype 500 lives again
- Spend My Money: Keep a 2002 E 320 Wagon or buy a new AWD EV?
Feedback
