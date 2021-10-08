2022 Ford Maverick and GMC Hummer EV driven | Autoblog Podcast #699

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Autoblog Green, John Beltz Snyder. John is fresh off the 2022 Ford Maverick first drive, and Greg got behind the wheel of the GMC Hummer EV at GM's Milford Proving Grounds. John also just spent a week living the fast life in the Audi RS E-Tron GT. They muse about thee Lamborghini Countach, both old and new, particularly a reboot of the 1971 Lamborghini Countach LP prototype 500. Finally, they reach into the mailbag to help a listener decide whether or not to replace a 2002 Mercedes-Benz E 320 wagon with an all-wheel drive electric crossover.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #699

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related Video: