Following in the footsteps of Rivian last year, Volkswagen is entering the 2021 Rebelle Rally with a fully electric car. The vehicle of choice is a 2021 VW ID.4, specifically one equipped with dual-motor all-wheel drive. It's not quite a stock example, either.

This ID.4 is getting some significant chassis upgrades courtesy of Tanner Foust Racing and Rhys Millen Racing. Among them are suspension changes including custom tubular control arms. Skid plates and additional battery protection will be added, as will chunky all-terrain tires. It seems that some of these changes are based on what the shops did for the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 that Tanner Foust drove in the NORRA 1000 off-road race. The powertrain, though, is unchanged with its 82-kWh battery pack and 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. Capping off the modifications are a roof rack and a custom vinyl wrap designed by artist Liz Kuz.

The ID.4 will compete in the X-Cross class against other crossovers such as the retro-styled Mitsubishi Outlander that was shown a little over a month ago. So far, the Rivian R1T is the only fully electric vehicle to have competed in the rally. The VW will be piloted by Mercedes Lilienthal and Emily Winslow in the roughly 1,400-mile race, which starts this Thursday, October 7.

