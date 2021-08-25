Mitsubishi headed back to Rebelle Rally with new Outlander, retro wrap

Just like Ford, Mitsubishi will again compete in the 2021 Rebelle Rally. This year, the competition car will be the redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. However, it takes its color scheme from a far older Mitsubishi racing vehicle – one that's a perfect tribute for the all-women Rebelle Rally.

The Outlander's flashy red, gold and black wrap is inspired by a 2001 Mitsubishi Pajero entered in that year's Paris-Dakar Rally. The Pajero won thanks to driver Jutta Kleinschmidt, the first (and so far only) woman ever to win the grueling off-road endurance race. So creating a tribute of her Pajero for an all-women off-road rally seems like a superb way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her victory.

Mitsubishi hasn't given many more details about the Outlander, but based on its past entries, it should be mostly stock. It will also likely compete in the X-Cross class for crossovers. This year's Rebelle Rally will run from October 7 to October 16. The route is estimated at around 2,000 miles across California and Nevada.

Related Video: