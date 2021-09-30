2022 Nissan Frontier enters Rebelle Rally with retro livery, Nismo parts

Mitsubishi won't be the only automaker sporting a cool retro color scheme for this year's Rebelle Rally. Nissan is joining in with a 2022 Frontier that has a classic red, white and blue vinyl wrap based on the Nissan Hardbody race trucks of the 1980s. It's dead-on, but slightly updated with the new Nissan logotype down the sides, plus some Rebelle Rally and Nismo decals.

The reason for the latter is that this Frontier is decked out with a number of Nismo accessories, including 4-inch off-road lights, a cat-back exhaust, an off-road suspension kit, Axis wheels and all-terrain tires. These parts are all available from Nissan and Nismo for your own Frontier. In fact, there are even some accessories available that we're surprised weren't added to the truck, such as the steel front bumper.

The truck will be driven by Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward as part of Team Wild Grace. They'll be competing in the 4x4 class for traditional trucks and SUVs with two-speed transfer cases, unlike the aforementioned Mitsubishi that will be in the X-Cross class for crossovers. The event starts on October 7, and you can watch the proceedings at the Rebelle Rally site.

