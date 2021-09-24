2022 Nissan Frontier gains Nismo off-road parts at Overland Expo

Nissan is debuting a number of new Nismo parts at the 2021 Overland Expo West this year, and they’re all made for and being featured on the 2022 Nissan Frontier. You can see the Frontier above outfitted with all of the parts. Plus, it appears as though Nissan fitted this particular Frontier with even more parts than listed that it says were announced last year.

One big useful item you’ll see is the Nismo Off Road Overland Bed Rack. Nissan designed it to easily attach to the Utili-Track bed system on the Frontier’s bed. It’s constructed of powder-coated steel and available in both high and low versions (Nissan says high is pictured). And while it does fit the 2022 Frontier, Nissan says it’ll also fit 2005-2021 Frontiers, too.

In addition to the bed rack, Nismo has a rooftop tent available. It’s designed with a big wall-to-wall mattress that sleeps two and has three windows for ventilation. You get a 6.9-foot aluminum ladder to get on up to the roof, and Nissan says it’ll attach to the Bed Rack in case you didn’t want to go all the way to the roof. The exterior of the tent is made of weather-resistant ripstop polyester canvas, and you get a Nismo rainfly and travel cover to go with it.

Next up we have the Nismo Off Road 4-inch Lights. They’re pictured in this Frontier’s aftermarket steel bumper and also mounted near where the hood and windshield meet. They get neat Nismo branding through the center. Nissan says they have a two-amp draw on the vehicle’s electrical system, and they’re constructed with aluminum housings.

The last Nismo fitting announced for the Frontier today is a Nismo Off Road Performance Exhaust. It’s a stainless steel cat-back exhaust system that Nissan says delivers “a sporty and deep sounding exhaust tone without excessive cabin noise or droning.” That droning bit is the key, as we’ve experienced a number of Toyota TRD exhaust systems that end up causing annoying drone in the cabin. Nissan says it all bolts right up with no modifications required elsewhere. Folks will see you got the Nismo exhaust via its laser-etched Nismo logo on the polished exhaust tip.

If you want any of these parts, Nissan says they’ll be available to purchase through dealers or the Nismo parts website. Not all of them are available right away for the new Frontier, though, and Nissan promises a full catalog sometime in 2022.

