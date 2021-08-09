Hot Wheels selects a 1975 Opel Manta as a Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels is still road-tripping across America in search of the next custom car it will make a replica of. It recently stopped in Detroit and selected a 1975 Opel Manta to participate in the semifinals later in 2021.

Painted in an eye-catching shade of blue, the winning Manta was purchased on Craigslist by Josh Liem and Corrine Currie in 2019. It sounds like it led a rough life: The coupe had been modified for dirt track racing when the couple purchased it, meaning it was likely stripped and dented. Instead of taking it back to the oval for one final season, the new owners spent about six months rebuilding it into a fully restored street-legal car with several modifications.

Liem and Currie added 15-inch wheels, a lowered suspension system, a front splitter, and an ATL fuel cell, among other aftermarket parts. They also removed the rear bumper and the side-marker lights and installed newer sport seats upholstered with leather as well as Bosch gauges. Hot Wheels notes the Manta is still powered by the factory 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine, so you won't find a Godzilla V8 under the hood, but there's no word on whether it's stock. Unmodified, the four-cylinder sent about 81 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels.

The Manta will compete against previous 2021 Legends Tour winners for a spot in the Hot Wheels catalog — and for the right to end up on book shelves, on office desks, and in toy boxes around the world. To earn this honor, it will need to outscore a wide selection of cars including a custom-built roadster named Lulu the Speedster, a 1941 GMC Baja truck, a 740-horsepower 1969 Dodge Charger, and a chopped Ford Model A. The two semifinal rounds are scheduled to take place on October 28 and November 4, and the grand finale will be held on November 13.

An Opel in America?

Opel is normally lumped into the forbidden fruit basket, but it began distributing cars in America in the late 1950s. Models like the Rekord, the Kadett, the GT, and of course the Manta were sold and serviced through participating Buick dealers across the nation. Annual sales peaked at 93,520 units in 1969, so Opel was never big enough here to create annoying internal competition for other General Motors brands or to keep European rivals up at night.

In the United States, sales of German-made Opel models ended after the 1975 model year due partly to exchange rate-related issues. It tried selling badge-engineered Isuzu models starting in 1976 and left America in 1979.