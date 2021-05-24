The votes are in, and the second North American leg of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has a victor: Lulu, the vintage Indy-inspired aluminum speedster. And we can't say we're surprised.

We got to learn a lot of the details about Lulu last year, and it's quite the car. Obviously the first thing you'll notice is the gleaming polished aluminum body. It's a monocoque design based on early 1960s Indy race cars, particularly the Harvey Thompson Aluminum Special. It's astoundingly lightweight thanks to the aluminum construction, weighing in at just 1,530 pounds.

The lightweight chassis is combined with a GM LTG turbocharged inline-four. It's basically the engine you'll get in a four-cylinder Chevy Camaro. It's been retuned to make 325 horsepower, and it's a structural member of the car. That power is sent through a six-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

Lulu will now be one of the finalists in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, in which the grand prize is becoming an actual Hot Wheels car. The other three finalists will include another North American winner, and one winner each from New Zealand and Australia.

