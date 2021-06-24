A Mazda R100 and a 1941 GMC Baja truck are Hot Wheels Legends finalists

Another month goes by, and the Hot Wheels Legends tour has another batch of finalists has been selected. The winner of these will be chosen tonight through fan voting and by guest judges. While Hot Wheels hasn't shown us all of the finalists, the three that the company has shared are quite wild.
Possibly the most outrageous is the1972 Mazda R100 shown at the top. The box fenders are absurdly large, and that's because they cover a lot of rubber. In fact, it's actually a dually at the back. We're not sure how great that is for performance, but it certainly is unique. And actually, before we get away from the fenders, we also appreciate how the builder incorporated the R100's factory low wheel arch line on the rear fenders. Unlike the other two cars, we get a peek under the hood, where the R100 has a 20B three-rotor engine from a Mazda Cosmo. It also has a big turbocharger.
Very close in wildness is the 1941 GMC pickup truck. It looks like something straight out of the "Motorstorm" or "Onrush" video games. We don't think there's much of the original pickup left besides the slightly rusty body. It sits atop giant control arms and long-travel shocks and springs. While there aren't pictures of the engine bay, the owner did provide photos of him ripping around in the dirt. It looks like a total blast.
Rounding out this trio is a 1993 Nissan Silvia. It's not nearly as extreme in comparison, but it's a very clean build, and one that apparently started right as the pandemic began. It has a Rocket Bunny body kit, extra wide wheels and tires and is tastefully lowered. The purple, teal and white color scheme is fitting for the '90s coupe and it permeates every part of the car, down to the steering wheel and lug nuts. We really wish we could see what sort of turbocharged engine (see the front-mounted intercooler) was powering this.
The judging and voting for the winner of this leg of the tour starts tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it all at the Hot Wheels Facebook page, here.
Related Video: