A Mazda R100 and a 1941 GMC Baja truck are Hot Wheels Legends finalists

Another month goes by, and the Hot Wheels Legends tour has another batch of finalists has been selected. The winner of these will be chosen tonight through fan voting and by guest judges. While Hot Wheels hasn't shown us all of the finalists, the three that the company has shared are quite wild.

Possibly the most outrageous is the1972 Mazda R100 shown at the top. The box fenders are absurdly large, and that's because they cover a lot of rubber. In fact, it's actually a dually at the back. We're not sure how great that is for performance, but it certainly is unique. And actually, before we get away from the fenders, we also appreciate how the builder incorporated the R100's factory low wheel arch line on the rear fenders. Unlike the other two cars, we get a peek under the hood, where the R100 has a 20B three-rotor engine from a Mazda Cosmo. It also has a big turbocharger.