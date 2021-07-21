GMC Sierra AT4X reportedly on the way, nameplate could be GMC's ZR2

In 2016, GM filed an application with Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property to reserve the name AT4X, and in 2019, the automaker made the same request to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Seeing that GMC's current AT4 trim replaces the former All Terrain trim used on the last-gen Sierra pickup, there have been suspicions ever since those trademark filings that GM would use the AT4X name to replace GMC's former All Terrain X trim. GM Authority reports that this is precisely what's going to happen, citing "sources familiar with the matter." The outlet even gleaned an equipment group number: 4SG for AT4X, whereas AT4 is equipment group 4SB.

The surmise is that GMC is again developing its versions of Chevrolet's dirt-clobbering pickups that wear the ZR2 name. Spy shooters caught the GMC Canyon earlier this month trotting around on Multimatic's DSSV dampers and a set of 33-inch tires like its Colorado ZR2 sibling. The Canyon already offers an AT4 trim, it's thought this beefier setup will roll into the lineup as an AT4X.

Stepping up to the half-ton league, at the end of last month Chevy released a teaser for the Silverado ZR2, which had been caught in prototype guise (pictured at top) around Detroit on at least two occasions. We've mused that the production Silverado ZR2 could take some hardcore off-roader cues from the factory-upgraded Silverado ZR2 race truck like a lifted stance, long-travel front suspension, four-leaf springs instead of three-leaf, electronic locking front and rear differentials, and a wider track. One of the production prototypes was caught on 33-inch tires, but we wouldn't be shocked to see 35-inchers on the spec sheet. That size would match the race truck and the rubber fitted to the cross-town rivals Ford Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. A GMC Sierra AT4X would be the plusher, pricier, chrome-ier version of the ZR2. The aforementioned Multimatic shocks could also be on the docket.

We'd expect the GMC Sierra AT4X to bow with the heavily updated 2022 pickup, whenever that arrives. Events around the world of late delayed the pickup, its launch now thought to happen late next year or in early 2023.

