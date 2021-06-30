Chevrolet confirms Silverado ZR2

That's right, the prototypes we've seen around metro Detroit for the past several months are, in fact, the Silverado ZR2 – the full-size off-roader that always made a ton of sense but never seemed to show up. Slotting in above the already-rugged Trail Boss, Chevy's teaser leads us to believe that the Silverado ZR2 could arrive as soon as the 2022 model year.

Celebrating those who love the mud. Tune in this fall to see what's new from #Silverado. pic.twitter.com/MUYoEUyBZa — Chevy Trucks (@ChevyTrucks) June 30, 2021

Chevy's teaser was predictably light, but we expect the Silverado ZR2 will take cues from its smaller sibling and offer an array of off-road-oriented goodies, likely headlined by beefed-up Multimatic DSSV dampers like the ones fitted to Chevy's Silverado race truck, which, incidentally, also got 35-inch tires and more skid plates. Even with the close-ups in this new teaser, we still can't make out a tire size, but we wouldn't be shocked to see the ZR2 follow the race truck in this regard. And if that race truck is a model for the production truck, expect long-travel front suspension arms to arrive too, alongside a suspension lift, electronic locking front and rear differentials and a wider track.