GM removes start/stop from full-size trucks and SUVs with V8 engines

Buyers will get a $50 discount on vehicles without start/stop technology

Jun 14th 2021 at 9:29AM
GM is removing start/stop technology from a number of its popular full-size SUVs due to the ongoing chip shortage. This follows the removal of cylinder deactivation technology from some of its trucks, which was also due to the chip shortage. GM Authority first reported the news, but we’ve just confirmed everything with a GM spokesperson. 

The following 2021 model year vehicles will be affected: Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. Only versions of those vehicles built with the 5.3-liter V8 or 6.2-liter V8 and mated to the 10-speed automatic will have the tech removed from them. Only vehicles manufactured on or after June 7 will be affected.

“By taking this measure, it will enable us to continue production of our high-demand full-size SUV and pickups as the industry continues to rebound and strengthen,” GM said in a statement.

Those who ultimately buy one of these vehicles without start/stop technology will receive a $50 discount off MSRP for their troubles. Losing this fuel-saving tech could be a big negative for some, but we know many folks turn it off anyway. Not having to press the button to deactivate start/stop every time could actually be a positive if you’re part of the camp who does that already.

On the downside, GM says “most of the affected vehicles will experience a minor reduction in fuel economy.” We don’t have revised window stickers in hand to know how each model will be affected, but any 1 mpg reduction will be rather impactful for vehicles rated as low as these trucks already are. Any reduction will be seen in the city mpg rating, so take the kind of driving you’re going to be doing into account before purchasing. When it comes to greenhouse gas compliance rules, GM says it doesn’t foresee this impacting the company’s average fleet score. It also intends to begin adding start/stop back to these models as soon as possible, but there will be no retrofit effort made to fit the tech to vehicles already built without it.

“Our supply chain organization continues to make strides working with our supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of the semiconductor situation,” GM’s statement reads. “GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products, including our highly profitable full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers. However, the semiconductor situation continues to remain fluid globally.”

No timetable was provided for when the start/stop technology will be added back into these models. GM declined to provide estimates on how many of these trucks will ultimately be produced without start/stop, too.

