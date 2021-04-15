2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review | A base hit among home runs

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a solid truck with a lot of capability that earn it a wide fan base. But when Chevy redesigned this full-size pickup for 2019, it played it conservative, while arch-rivals Ford and Ram have been swinging for the fences. As a result, the Silverado stands in the shadow of its domestic-brand competitors. While its strong capability, diverse powertrain lineup and generous infotainment offerings provide more than enough competence to satisfy the needs of full-size pickup buyers, those seeking a truck that consistently goes that extra mile would be wise to check out those rivals. What's new for 2021? The 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 gets a new Multi-Flex tailgate (pictured in the gallery below), which is essentially a tailgate-within-a-tailgate that offers multiple functions including a work surface, a step, and an extension of the load surface. It is effectively Chevrolet’s version of GMC’s MultiPro tailgate, and the two are functionally identical. Other big news for 2021 is that towing capacities for the 2.7-liter turbo-four and the Duramax 3.0-liter turbodiesel have been increased. The trailering totals vary by configuration, but most trucks with the diesel engine are now rated to tow an additional 1,900 pounds, while the 2.7-liter adds as much as 2,500 pounds to the tow rating. Still on the subject of towing, the Silverado’s lane-change camera now has a trailer-length indicator. When reversing with a trailer, the truck can now alert the driver of a potential jack-knife situation. There’s also a new cargo-bed view for the rear camera, which also provides hitch guidance. These camera elements are shown in the gallery below. The Realtree Edition returns for 2021, and essentially adds tree-themed graphics to the Custom Trail Boss trim. Elsewhere, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are newly available, as are adaptive dampers on the fancy Silverado High Country. Finally, some options are re-priced, most notably the Duramax diesel engine, which is now $1,500 cheaper.

What's the Silverado interior and in-car technology like? The Chevrolet Silverado’s cabin is its least compelling and competitive attribute, trailing far behind the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 is terms of design appeal and materials quality. And while the range-topping High Country is certainly fancier than the lower trims, it doesn’t approach the luxury and ambiance of competitors’ high-dollar trucks. The in-cab technology is competitive, however. The 7-inch touchscreen definitely is on the small side, but it's user friendly and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers can upgrade to an 8-inch display with navigation, but that’s still on the small side compared to giant units offered by Ford and Ram. Also available is the wireless smartphone connectivity, a nice convenience, and wireless smartphone charging. We recommend the Technology Package, which brings a 360-degree-view camera (a must for parking this big rig), a head-up display, a rear camera mirror, and a bed-view camera. There are even more camera views available (15 total), many designed for trailer towing that are step above what's offered by Ram and Ford. The neatest is the “transparent trailer” view that stiches together a view of the road behind you.

How big is the Silverado? It’s huge. But so are all full-size pickups today. There are three cab configurations: two-door Regular Cab with an 8-foot bed, a Double Cab with four doors and a 6.5-foot bed, and the larger Crew Cab four-door with either a 6.5-foot or a 5.8-foot bed. The Regular Cab measures 229.5 inches from stem to stern, while the Double Cab and the Crew Cab short box are just two inches longer, and the Crew Cab long box tacks on another 10 inches. The Silverado features higher bed sides than most competitors, allowing Chevy to claim greater cargo volume. Payload ranges from 2,130 pounds for the 4x4 Crew Cab to 2,280 for the 4x2 Regular Cab. Buyers who would routinely max out the payload, however, should look instead at the Silverado HD. The vast majority of Silverados sold are the four-door Crew Cab configuration, which has sprawl-out space in the rear seat. The rear seat cushion also can flip up to help when carrying cargo inside. Access is easy through huge doors, although it’s a climb up to get inside (more so on the off-road-themed variants with their raised suspensions). The Double Cab is less spacious, and its rear seatback is more upright. The Double Cab’s narrow rear doors are a clue that its back seat is meant for occasional use, but at least they’re front-hinged rather than an awkward clamshell design. What are the Silverado fuel economy and performance specs? The Silverado has a sprawling powertrain lineup with five engines, three transmissions and of course 2WD and 4WD. As a result, performance and fuel economy vary widely. The 4.3-liter V6 is the base offering in the Work Truck and in the Custom Trail Boss. It gets a six-speed automatic. EPA estimates are 17 mpg combined with either 2WD or 4WD in all trims but the Trail Boss, which gets 16 mpg combined. From there, the upgrades are diverse starting with the Silverado's unique 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four, which produces 310 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic, it’s the standard powerplant in most of the mid-range trims and an optional upgrade for the base WT and the Custom. Fuel economy considerably tops the base V6 with 21 mpg combined (2WD) and 20 mpg combined (4WD) The most economical setup, though, is the 3.0-liter turbodiesel, which carries exceptional EPA estimates of 27 mpg combined with 2WD and 24 mpg combined with 4WD. The diesel produces 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque — the latter figure matching that of the largest V8. Nearly every Silverado trim level is available with a 5.3-liter V8 good for 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy varies widely, however, as the engine can be paired with six-, eight- or 10-speed automatic transmissions as well as differing versions of cylinder deactivation – Active Fuel Management can shut down half the cylinders to save fuel, whereas the more advanced Dynamic Fuel Management can shut down any number of them. The result is fuel economy that ranges from economy ranges from 15 mpg combined for a Trail Boss with the six-speed automatic to 19 mpg combined with either 4WD/10-speed or 2WD/8-speed combos. That's a significant spread. The 6.2-liter V8 is the top-dog offering, with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. It’s paired exclusively with the 10-speed automatic and 4WD. EPA estimates are either 17 or 18 mpg combined.

How much is the 2021 Silverado price and what features are available? The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is available in regular cab, (extended) Double Cab and Crew Cab styles as well as three bed lengths and two front seating options. There are then eight trim levels: Work Truck, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country. You can see them all pictured below. Pricing starts at $30,995 for a regular cab Work Truck, including a $1,695 destination charge. Even that trim includes automatic headlights, power windows and locks (Double and Crew cabs), a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base engine is the 4.3-liter V6. However, it also has vinyl seats and flooring, so consumers are most likely to start with the more civil Custom ($38,195), which bypasses the regular cab and adds basics amenities such as alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, carpeting, cruise control and alloy wheels. It also upgrades to the 2.7-liter turbo-four as the standard engine. The Custom Trail Boss comes standard with 4WD and also adds a 2-inch suspension lift, Rancho monotube shocks, special 18-inch wheels, Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires, a trailering package and the contents of the Z71 Off-Road package available on other trims: a two-speed transfer case, auto-locking rear differential, hill descent control and skid plates. It’s $45,795. The LT starts at $41,995. Its additions include LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, extra USB ports, and keyless entry. There’s also an LT Trail Boss for $53,195, with the 5.3-liter V8 and the above-listed Trail Boss equipment. The RST, for $45,595, is largely an LT with body-colored trim in place of chrome, 18-inch wheels, and a few extra niceties. The LTZ, at $49,350, and the High Country, $55,595, are the luxury trim levels. Although they certainly slather on the equipment, we've found their interiors to not be luxurious enough in look, feel or quality to warrant their lofty price points. They are nowhere close to what you'd get in Ram and Ford's various luxury trims.