Promises, promises: Why plans for an all-electric future are wildly premature

My neighbors in Brooklyn, like many Americans, seem keenly interested in electric cars. They’re always asking about them: “Have you driven that new Tesla yet?,” they’ll say, or ask how a Mustang Mach-E or Porsche Taycan compares. Recently, the questions go like this: “So I read that General Motors is going to stop making gasoline cars.” I’ve been asked the same about Volvo, Ford and GM’s Cadillac. Seemingly every week now, another automaker shoots up a hand to pledge good green intentions and hatred of climate change, like front-row students seeking a teacher’s praise — or in this high-tuition racket, a gold star from media and Wall Street. My neighbors reliably wrap their inquiry with an expectant look: This is my cue to say how wonderful it all is, and won’t it be great when everyone drives an EV.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Image Credit: Cadillac

Here’s where things get tricky. I do believe that would be a wonderful thing, for so many reasons: Climate change, choking smog, consumers’ physical and financial health, ultimately the competitiveness of the American industry and the nation itself. But I’m not gonna lie to these people: The promises automakers (and analysts) are floating for an all-electric future are wildly premature. That’s despite a potential sea change in political support for EV’s. President Joe Biden’s own goal calls for $174 billion in public spending to support EV adoption, with everything from consumer rebates to 500,000 new public chargers. That would represent a great beginning, but it hasn’t even begun. For now, the goalposts for these supposed conversions include 2025 for an all-electric Jaguar, and 2030 for Cadillac and Volvo. 2030 is when the U.K. insists it will ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars. The EU is under pressure to set its own phase-out date. You think the soccer Super League got royal subjects up in arms? Wait ‘til 2029 rolls around, and these blokes hear they can only buy an EV from now on. The elephant in the studio apartment: a near-blackout of charging options for big-city dwellers and apartment renters everywhere The promises become grander, and hazier, after that: 2035, no more gasoline or diesel passenger models in GM showrooms (with a dispensation for heavy-duty trucks). For GM, full carbon neutrality by 2040. Volkswagen, carbon-zero in both production and vehicle emissions by 2050. Now, I’m not saying automakers are fibbing, exactly. VW may have fumbled with its bogus “Voltswagen” naming stunt, but it isn’t investing $80 billion in EVs for an image boost. Ditto for GM’s own $27 billion bet on EVs and autonomous cars through 2025, including battery gigafactories in Ohio and Tennessee. But goalposts have a way of moving. Cans get kicked down the road, especially when they bang into a wall of stubborn consumers or economic realities. By this point, it’s almost not worth ticking off the reasons for glacial EV adoption: Models that remain prohibitively expensive for many mainstream buyers, despite encouraging progress in reducing battery costs. Limited driving range and attendant anxiety. Public charging that’s rarely where you want it, or as fast as you need it. And the elephant in the studio apartment, a near-blackout of charging options for big-city dwellers and apartment renters everywhere. Those include educated, high-income professionals who would love to own an EV, but feel cut out of the game. Solving the charging conundrum alone will require a Marshall Plan-level of spending and political will: Globally, AlixPartners figures a $300 billion investment to support EVs at projected 2030 levels, $50 billion of that in America.