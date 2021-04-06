2004-2006 Pontiac GTO | Used vehicle spotlight

Three simple letters borrowed from a well-known Italian automaker kicked off the muscle car revolution that sent hearts racing for a decade starting in the year 1964. The Pontiac GTO may be best known today for Tri-Power carburetors, Hurst shifters, stacked headlights and Judge Sammy Davis Jr., but there can be little argument that the most rewarding of Pontiac’s coupes to actually drive came several decades later.

After ending its initial production run in 1974 as a one-year-only variant based on the Ventura (otherwise known as Pontiac’s version of the X-body Chevy Nova), GM’s performance division brought the GTO back for the 2004 model year. This time, though, the Goat was built in Australia before setting sail to America, based on the well-regarded bones of the Holden Monaro.

Despite the flowing aerodynamic bodywork and modern fuel-injected engine, the basic GTO premise remained the same: plop the biggest and most powerful engine possible into the smallest chassis available and put it on the showroom floor. The reborn GTO survived just three model years, killed by high prices, poor marketing, the expense of shipping and certifying the Australian machine for the U.S. market and possibly even the rapidly approaching end of the Pontiac brand itself.

Why the Pontiac GTO?

Well, this seems obvious: performance. The 2004 GTO featured a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine (the classic 350 cubic-inch GM small block displacement), but for 2005 and 2006 the GTO was blessed with the larger 6.0-liter LS2. That pushed power from 350 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque to an even 400 horses and torques.

With the new, upgraded V8 underhood, the GTO’s 0-60 time dropped from an estimated 5.3 seconds to just 4.7. The quarter-mile time fell from an already excellent 13.8 seconds to 13 flat, making this the quickest GTO that Pontiac ever (officially) produced and sold to the public. With a top speed of 180 miles per hour, it was also the fastest.

But there’s more to the late GTO than just performance numbers. The Holden Monaro-based chassis was a good one, with a stiff structure and independent suspension at all four corners. Unlike previous GTOs, Pontiac’s last-ditch muscle car didn’t roll over when the road got twisty. Still, its ride was tuned for comfort, making the GTO a lovely daily driver throughout the week that’s capable of inducing grins at any kind of race track on the weekends.

General Motors’ LS-series of engines have proven very durable over the years. It’s not the lazy, lumpy V8 that powered the original GTOs, despite the fact that it relies on pushrods and displacement to make a wide band of torque just like muscle cars of old. Its under-stressed and comparatively old-school design is a boon for longevity. The Long-Term Quality Index study found at dashboard-light.com bears this out with an above average reliability score.