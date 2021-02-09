Mansory turned heads, for better or worse, when it transformed the Ford GT into a creation dubbed the Le Mansory. It announced plans to make three examples, and it unveiled the trio's second member in 2021. While we don't know who ordered it, we wouldn't be surprised if "Bruce Wayne, aka Batman" appears on the title.

It looks like the visual modifications are identical to the ones made to the first Le Mansory shown in June 2020, so they include a fully redesigned front end with recessed LED headlights and a diverse array of aerodynamic add-ons. Air scoops popped up from the GT's roof, while the rear wing and the rear diffuser have both grown significantly. Specific wheels with y-shaped spokes complete the look. The person who ordered this car requested a rather Batmobile-like black paint job with red accents and a checked flag-like finish for the carbon fiber.

Splitting the public's opinion is one of Mansory's specialties, and the Le Mansory is not an exception to the rule. It wears a look that most will either love or hate. We can't help but wonder what Moray Callum, the soon-to-be-retired Ford designer who led the team that styled the GT, has to say about the new-look front end.

Passengers are reminded of the car's new name as soon as they open the door, because Le Mansory (chosen to honor the car's success at Le Mans) appears on the Alcantara-upholstered sills. Inside, the buyer requested a combination of red and black upholstery with numerous carbon fiber accents. It matches the exterior well.

Mansory's mechanical updates are less controversial than the visual changes; nearly everyone agrees with more power. It kept the twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and tuned it to 700 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, compared to 647 and 550, respectively, for the stock model. Still bolted to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the six-cylinder sends the Le Mansory to a top speed of 220 mph (four more than stock).

Pricing information remains under wraps, but it's reasonable to assume that the person who commissioned this Le Mansory received a seven-digit bill. Now that two of the three cars are spoken for, what remains to be see is how the third one will be configured — it could be relatively subtle, or it might get an outlandish design.

