German tuner Mansory doesn't dabble in subtlety, and it did not make an exception for the third-generation Porsche Cayenne. It detailed a tuning program that makes the SUV quicker, louder, and more flamboyant.

After entering Mansory's workshop, the Cayenne takes all-you-can-eat turns at the carbon fiber counter. It gains a body kit that includes a front splitter, fender flares, side skirts and a rear diffuser, among other parts, and most of the add-ons are made with the weight-saving composite material. And 23-inch rims add a finishing touch to the look. Mansory's images show the Coupe model, but the standard Cayenne is eligible to receive these parts, too.

Even bigger modifications are found in the cabin, where nearly everything the passengers touch is upholstered with leather. Some of it is diamond-stitched, and all of the seams are body-colored. Carbon fiber trim on the steering wheel and on the door panels, aluminum pedals, plus an Alcantara-upholstered headliner are part of the conversion, too, and the Porsche crest on the steering wheel is replaced by a Mansory logo.

Popping the carbon fiber hood reveals a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that develops 700 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque thanks in part to a modified ECU. Bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission that spins the four wheels, the eight-cylinder sends the Cayenne from zero to 62 mph in a 911-beating 3.2 seconds, and on to a top speed of 186 mph. Mansory fitted a high-performance exhaust, so, believe it or not, you'll hear the Cayenne before you see it. We found the unmodified Cayenne a little bit quiet, anyways.

Mansory's take on the third-generation Porsche Cayenne is on sale now in select global markets. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet, though keep in mind the tuner's creations are normally aimed at cash arsonists, not at penny pinchers. In the United States, the regular Cayenne carries a base price of $68,850 after a $1,350 destination charge is added to the bottom line, while the Coupe model starts at $77,850.

