Ford design lead Moray Callum to retire, with a legacy from Mustang to Miata

He led design of 2021 Bronco and many others

Jan 25th 2021 at 12:00PM
  • 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang
  • Taking a closer look at the new 2015 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang, we can see several key enhancements to the car's body that make it more aerodynamic than other Mustang models while also improving downforce, which will help the new Shelby stick to the road when driven fast.

    A subtle rear spoiler is easy to see, but just as important are the functional vents in the front fenders, which allow air to escape from under the car's hood and help keep the brakes cool. Also be sure to note the four exhaust tips at the rear of the car, peeking out from under the diffuser, which helps air exit from underneath the car.
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Moray Callum's 2017 Ford GT
  • Image Credit: Canepa
  • Mustang Mach-EFordPhoto: James Lipman
  • 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • Image Credit: Mazda
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2011 Mazda CX-7

  • 2011 Mazda CX-7 side view

Moray Callum, global vice president for Ford and Lincoln brand design, is retiring this year, the company announced Monday. Callum spent 38 years with the company, during which he led design on several noteworthy projects, including just about everything in Ford's "icons" suite (Bronco, Bronco Sport) and the new Mustang Mach-E.

He was also responsible for the 2005 Mazda MX-5, 2015 Ford Mustang and 2016 Ford GT. No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. Those who are new to the hobby may not remember the years Mazda spent under Ford's corporate umbrella, and Callum joined the Japanese subsidiary in 2001 to assist in its turnaround. In addition to the MX-5, Callum also led design on the 2007 CX-7, which eventually gave way to the current CX-5. He oversaw a handful of other important Ford designs, including the 2011 Explorer and 2015 F-150, which may not be the first vehicles to spring to mind when it comes to standout exterior design, but given their ubiquity, it's hard to overstate their significance to the marketplace. 

Moray Callum and his successor, Anthony Lo.

 

"Moray’s influence is seen on streets around the globe," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer. "He brought and sustained a design vision and leadership to studios – including Ghia in Italy and Mazda in Japan, in addition to Ford and Lincoln – that has elevated the beauty, meaning and function of cars, trucks and SUVs for millions of customers."

Callum's personal 2017 Ford GT was listed for sale at a California-based dealer back in November. It was finished in Liquid Red (he notably did not order racing stripes) with a Re-Entry interior, which adds white leather accents to an otherwise black interior. It was built in February 2017, and a plaque on the dashboard identifies it as the sixth car made that year, so it's an early model.

His work was also seen at Ghia, Aston Martin, Chrysler (in the UK) and PSA Peugeot Citroën, which is the former home of his soon-to-be successor, Anthony Lo, who will take the reins upon Callum's departure.

Moray is the younger brother of fellow automotive designer Ian Callum, who retired from Jaguar not too long ago

Featured GalleryMoray Callum
2015 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang Moray Callum's 2017 Ford GT Mustang Mach-EFordPhoto: James Lipman 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear 2011 Mazda CX-7

