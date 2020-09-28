2021 Buick Envision fuel economy revealed

Despite being revealed a few months ago, the 2021 Buick Envision has been lacking in in-depth details. But thanks to the EPA, we have a bit more information on the luxury crossover, specifically fuel economy. And it seems the new model is significantly more efficient than its predecessor.

The only powertrain combination we have numbers for at the moment is the turbocharged engine with all-wheel drive. The Envision is expected to have a front-wheel-drive version, too, though an example with the old model's naturally aspirated four-cylinder is probably long gone. As for the turbo, all-wheel-drive Envision, it will get 22 mpg in the city, 29 on the highway, and 25 combined. That's the exact same as the old naturally aspirated, front-drive Envision, and it's an improvement of 2 mpg in town, 4 on the highway and 3 in combined driving over the previous turbo, all-wheel-drive version. As an extra bonus, the EPA notes that the new turbo Envision runs on regular gasoline, rather than premium like the old Envision. So not only will it use less gas, what it uses costs less.

We're expecting the new Envision to go on sale early next year. While we know that the Envision will have a turbocharged engine, and the naturally aspirated one is probably discontinued, we don't know which engine it is. It could be an updated version of the old engine, which made 252 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, or it could be the engine from the Cadillac XT4, which makes 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The latter seems more likely, since the XT4 gets similar fuel economy. A nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive are also planned for the crossover.

