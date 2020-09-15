Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

You've heard about Amazon Prime, the paid service that includes "free" two-day shipping on many products as well as a host of other Amazon-centric perks, but what you may not have heard of is Walmart+, Walmart's big competitor to the Prime service. (Pronounced Walmart Plus, if you were wondering.) It's finally launching today, and it comes with some pretty great incentives that will surely be of interest to anyone with a vehicle, so we wanted to highlight the features of the new service and recommend some cool gadgets to pick up if you're in need.

Free Unlimited Delivery

Pretty tough to be mad about this one. The biggest reason for choosing to join the Walmart+ program is undoubtedly this: Free unlimited delivery. You can get "in-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries." Walmart already has "everyday low prices," and to throw free delivery on top of that is extremely enticing. If this sounds like your old Walmart "Delivery Unlimited" subscription, well, that's because it kind of is. But don't worry, if you're currently a Delivery Unlimited subscriber then your subscription will automatically change over to Walmart+.

Member Prices on Fuel

This is always a welcome perk — cheaper gas! With a Walmart+ membership you can save 5¢ per gallon at most Walmart and Murphy stations. Sam's Club stations are due to be added to the lineup in the future as well. It might seem like a small bit of savings, but it adds up.

Mobile Scan & Go

This benefit is great if you hate the checkout process while shopping. Essentially, for Walmart+ subscribers, you can simply check out with your phone while shopping in-store. According to Walmart, "just scan, pay, and be on your way." Of course, in the time of a pandemic, the fact that it's totally contact-free is pretty appealing.

So what kinds of things will you be able to pick up with your new Walmart+ subscription? Here are some automotive products at Walmart's famous "every day low prices."

Waterfall Eco Dynamic 195/65R15 95 V Tire - $39.08 at Walmart.com

Will this tire fit your specific vehicle? It depends. Is it the best tire in the world? Definitely not. We just had to feature it, though, because look at that price! At $39 per tire, this is a great deal if you're in need of some new treads. These all-season tires feature low rolling resistance for better fuel economy, a load index of 95 and a speed rating of V. They also come with a Waterfall tire treadwear warranty for up to 45,000 miles. Interested? You can check them out on the site right here.

Mobil 1 Advanced Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5W-30, 5 Quart - $22.38 ($3.09 off) at Walmart.com

For those of you who change your own oil, don't let the weirdness of this year throw you off your routine! If your car is in need of an oil change, don't wait. If you're not sure how to change your own oil, check out our guide here, it's really not too tough! Just make sure you have all of the tools you'll need before you start, most important, the oil! You'll need to look up what kind of oil your car takes, but if you're a long-time oil changer you probably already know all about that. If you're in the market, you can snag this 5-quart container of motor oil for just $22.38.

Muscle Rack 48"W x 24"D x 72"H 5-Shelf Steel Shelving, Black - $73.00 ($16.99 off) at Walmart.com

If you have a garage or a basement and you don't have an organizer like this: how?! This one is made of steel, has 5 shelves and can hold up to 4,000 pounds of weight. Shelves adjust every 1.5" and have a black finish. Not a whole lot to say about this thing other than it's as sturdy as you could ever ask for, and at $73, it won't break the bank. Check it out here.

Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels - $29.82 ($19.18 off) at Walmart.com

This isn't specifically a "car thing," but coolers are still pretty important for any socially distant tailgating you might be doing. This bad boy comes in multiple colors, has wheels for easy transport, features a "have-a-seat" lid that can hold up to 250 pounds so you can comfortably use the cooler as an additional place to sit, can hold 84 cans, and it claims to be able to keep ice for up to 5 days in temperatures of up to 90 degrees thanks to all kinds of fancy insulation. It's normally around $50, so grabbing it for $29.82 is a steal. Check it out here.

STANLEY 600/300 Amp 12V Jump Starter with LED Light and USB (J309) - $39.88 ($16.84 off) at Walmart.com

Portable car jump starters are just about one of the most convenient things ever. If you've never used one, it's simple. Just think of it like a one-sided pair of jumper cables except that one side is connected to a magical box filled with car-restarting abilities, instead of to another vehicle. This particular jump starter is packing 300 amps of starting power, offers both 12V and USB outlets, a power indicator, of course, and even a reverse polarity alarm. Everyone should keep one of these in their trunk. You can pick this one up for $39.88 right here.

Armor All 2.5 Gallon Portable Wall Mountable Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum, Orange - $32.97 at Walmart.com

This might be a little large to keep in your car at all times, but when it comes time for your next deep clean, you'll be glad you have some type of wet/dry vac handy. According to the manufacturer, this model "includes a 10 foot cord with cord wrap, a 4 foot hose, crevice tool, 2-in-1 utility nozzle, deluxe car nozzle, detail kit, storage pouch, reusable cloth filter and foam sleeve filter." It also has a blower feature, so if you're the kind of person who seems to attract crushed up leaves and grass clippings into your car, this can easily blow them out. Check it out right here.

WD-40® Multi-Use Product Lubricant, 12 Oz - $4.88 at Walmart.com

Last but not least, we offer up for your consideration, the humble can of WD-40. It would be impossible to list all or even most of the potential uses for WD-40 here, so we wont bother. It's like Frank's Red Hot for cars, you just put that s*** on everything. Check it out here.