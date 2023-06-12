Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A generic vacuum cleaner is great for cleaning up messes on carpets, hardwood floors and car interiors but tend to struggle with liquid. Wet dry vacuum cleaners are able to clean up wet and dry material from the ground with ease. They can also be used for cleaning up spills outside of the home. Some of them have 3-in-1 functionality that allows them to be used as a wet vacuum, dry vacuum and a blower simultaneously. Here are the best wet dry vacs that are currently available on Amazon.

64.97 at Amazon

Key Features

4 horsepower

6 gallon capacity

3-in-1 function

16 ft hose

300 hour runtime

1 year warranty

This Stanley Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner excels at cleaning carpet, hardwood floors and upholstery. It features a 4 horsepower motor and a large capacity of 6 gallons. The hose can reach up to 16 feet and has a 10 foot power cord. This 3-in-1 vacuum is suitable for home, commercial and industrial use. There is a 1 year warranty included for this product.

$41.99 at Amazon

Key Features

2.5 gallon capacity

On-board accessory storage

2-in-1 capability

Crevice nozzle and utility nozzle

Easy to store

3 year limited warranty

This CRAFTSMAN Wet/Dry Vac is portable and lightweight making it a great option for at home use. It has a 120-volt motor that provides 1.75 horsepower and a 2.50-gallon capacity. It features an onboard accessory storage and a 5-foot hose. This product comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

$49.99 at Amazon

Key Features

2.5 gallon capacity

3-in-1 capability

2 horsepower

Easy-carry handle

14 foot cleaning reach

This Vacmaster 2.5 Gallon Shop Vacuum Cleaner is recommended for cleaning hard surface floors. It has a cartridge filter and a 2.5-gallon capacity. It has a cleaning reach up to 14 feet. Its compact design makes it easy to carry and mounts to a wall if necessary. This vacuum is great for cleaning garages and shops.

$119.95 at Amazon

Key Features

5 gallon capacity

Patented cyclone design to prevent clogging

Collapse-proof bucket

Cordless

Compatible with 1.5” to 2.5” hose fittings

This Oneida Air Systems Dust Deputy Cyclone wet dry vacuum cleaner features a patented cyclone design. This design removes fine dust and bulk debris from the airstream while preventing dust from reaching your filter bag. It has a 5-gallon collapse-proof bucket and a snap-on bucket lid. It has adjustable hose fittings ranging from 1.5” to 2.5”.

$224.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4-gallon capacity

32 foot hose

12 amp motor

Includes 7 attachments

Limited 2 year warranty

The BISSELL Garage Pro Wall-Mounted Wet Dry Car Vacuum/Blower includes 7 versatile attachments and a 4-gallon semi-translucent dirt tank. It features a 12-amp motor and a 32-foot hose for those hard-to-reach areas. This vacuum is great for carpets, floors and upholstery but is best suited for industrial use by professionals or those with very large homes.

What is the difference between a wet dry vacuum and a regular vacuum?

A regular dry vacuum cleaner is meant for cleaning up dry debris and dry dirt from dry surfaces and is the best option for homeowners. Wet dry vacuums can clean just about anything on the ground and may have 3-in-1 functions that allow them to be used as a blower. Wet dry vacuums also offer more suction power and come with a higher price point than traditional vacuums.

What can a wet dry vacuum be used on?

A wet dry vacuum can clean many types of services and keep them looking clean. They can be used to clean dirt, dust, mud, sand, sawdust, pet hair, water and food crumbs.

Are there any drawbacks to using wet dry vacuums?

As great as wet dry vacuums are, they have a couple of flaws to them. Generally, they can be bulky and heavier than your average vacuum and limits their maneuverability. Another disadvantage is that they don’t clean deeply into the surface its being used on, it just removes the water from them. They also have higher noise levels and may emit a bit of dust on occasion.