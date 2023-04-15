Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It doesn't matter what type of climate you are in, there are tires for every season and occasion. There are tires focused for the track, winter, summer, off-roading and many other things. But the most versatile tires are all-season tires. These tires are built to last in all weather conditions at any time of the year. All-season tires are able to do this due to the thread being designed for hot and cold temperatures. Here are the best all-season tires that are currently available online.

$179.69 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Ideal for coupes, sedans and crossovers

Lower internal noise

Comes with run flats

Lower rolling resistance and weight

The Pirelli Cinturato P7 All-Season tire is a sturdy tire that is meant for coupes, sedans and crossovers. The tread on these all-season tires have an optimized tread design that lowers internal noise with pitch sequencing and phasing. There are compact central blocks and robust external areas in the tire that reduce tread block distortion so you can easily take on twisty roads. This tire also includes run-flats in case the tire is punctured while driving.

$176.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Helio+ Technology

Free replacement tires provided if damage can’t be repaired

Asymmetric tread pattern

Silica enhanced-tread compound

30,000- to 45,000-mile warranty

Max PSI of 50

Michelin is one of the premier tire makers in the automotive world, it's no surprise they offer some of the best all-season tires. The Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires provides enough grip for every day of the year. The tires have Helio+ Technology that adds traction even in freezing conditions. The 360-degree variable sipe technology has thousands of interlocking sipes adding biting edges for added traction in wet and light snow conditions. Sipes are small slits located in the tread block of a tire that create an extra tread surface for increased grip in wet, icy and snowy conditions. These Michelin all-season tires are best suited for sports cars, performance coupes and sedans and other sporty vehicles.

$77.84 at Discount Tire

Key Features

EcoPlus Technology that helps vehicle fuel economy

Maximum of 51 PSI

Comfort bands that absorb bumps and road shocks

Limited warranty up to 80,000-miles

The Continental Contact Tour A/S Plus is a long-lasting and wear-resistant all-season tire. The EcoPlus technology that Continental implements into their tires is designed to improve fuel economy while driving. The proprietary comfort bands absorb bumps and road shocks to give your vehicle a much smoother ride. These Continental all-season tires have a limited warranty up to 80,000 miles and a 60-day trial satisfaction guarantee.

$110.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Suited for crossovers, minivans, sedans and wagons

Reinforced sidewalls

Run-flat technology

Silica-enriched compound

Maximum of 51 PSI

60,000-mile limited warranty

The Bridgestone DriveGuard is an all-season tire that delivers a great touring experience for all four seasons. They are ideally suited for crossovers, minivans, sedans and wagons. This tire provides precise handling and traction on dry and wet roads, and even in light snow. The run-flat technology for up to 50 miles lets you keep going after a puncture. This Bridgestone all-season tire includes a 60,000 mile limited warranty.

$157.00 at Discount Tire

Key Features

ComforTred technology offers 20% more cushioning

ComfortEdge sidewalls

Great for sedans, crossovers and SUVs

Free air checks, flat tire repairs and tire rotation

80,000-mile warranty

The Goodyear Assurance ComforTred Touring all-season tire will have your car driving good all year! The ComfortEdge sidewalls add a versatile balance of comfort and handling. The ComforTred technology adds 20% more cushion that improves ride quality. This Goodyear all-season tire is great for sedans, crossovers and SUVs. Enjoy an 80,000-mile warranty backed by Goodyear to protect these tires.

$120.97 at Discount Tire

Key Features

Built for crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks

Luxury ride with dependable performance

Reinforced shoulder blocks

Silica-enhanced tire tread

65,000-mile warranty

The Pirelli Scorpion Strada All-Season tire is Pirelli's premier all-season tire for crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. It offers luxurious ride quality along with dependable performance. Fuel economy and lower ride noise are two of the major features of this tire. The four longitudinal groves and reinforced shoulder blocks increase stability and water evacuation for handling in wet conditions. The silica-enhanced tread helps the tire last longer. The Pirelli Scorpion Strada all-season tire comes with a 65,000-mile warranty.

All-season vs all-weather tires

Even though the names are similar, there are many differences between all-season and all-weather tires. All-weather tires are superior at tackling harsh weather conditions like rain and snow but offer less performance in dryer conditions. All-season tires are able to offer great performance, ride quality and shorter stopping distances during every season of the year. All-season tires last longer than all-weather tires and make less road noise.

All-season vs summer tires and winter tires

All-season tires are like a Swiss Army knife, they can tackle all conditions during any time of the year. Summer tires offer better handling, grip, and performance but they tend to struggle once temperatures reach below 40 degrees. Winter tires are better during the winter months in cold weather but they are lacking when it starts to get warmer. All-season tires being the best of both worlds is what makes them the best tire option.

What are the drawbacks of all-season tires?

All-season tires may be the most versatile tire, but they still have a few flaws. If you live in a region with a hot climate year-round, you may be better off with summer tires. The same can be said for those living in cold climates year-round and sticking with winter tires.