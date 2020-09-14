There are oodles of ways to configure an off-road-ready 2021 Ford Ranger, thanks to many different Ford Performance parts, kits and stage packages. And now there's yet another option in the Ranger Tremor, which packs plenty of choice upgrades in a truck that's ready to go off the dealer lot.

Leading the list of upgrades are Fox 2.0 remote-reservoir shocks at all four corners with retuned springs, hydraulic bumpstops and softer anti-roll bars. Combined with the 32-inch all-terrain tires and 17-inch wheels, the Ranger Tremor gains 0.8 inches of ground clearance for a total of 9.7. Even with the suspension changes, towing and payload capacities are unchanged. Approach angle improves by 2.2 degrees to 30.9, breakover improves 2.7 degrees to 24.2, and the departure angle picks up just 0.1 degree for 25.5. The Tremor also comes with an electronic locking rear differential, terrain modes, Trail Control, skid plates and an extra rear recovery hook. Rounding out the functional upgrades is a bank of six auxiliary switches in the cabin. They can control anything from lights to a winch and include three switches for 5-amp accessories, and one each for 10-amp, 15-amp and 25-amp use cases.