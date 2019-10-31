Off-road trucks and SUVs are all the rage right now, and to cash in on the craze, automakers have been expanding their offerings of dirt-friendly accessories. Jeep offers loads of parts for the Wrangler and Gladiator, and GM added a bunch of special parts from American Expedition Vehicles to create the Colorado ZR2 Bison. Not to be left out, Ford is adding off-road accessories to the 2019 and newer Ford Ranger, the latest being a steel off-road bumper from famed off-road part manufacturer ARB.

The bumper itself is made from 3/16-inch steel plate and is powder coated to protect the steel from rust. It should be much more resistant to damage on the trail, and better protect anything underneath. The bumper features mounting points for antennae and flags, jacking points, and is also designed to be compatible with a variety of Warn winches and Rigid Industries LED light bars. Best of all, it fits all North American versions of the Ranger, meets federal crash standards and doesn't interfere with any driver assist systems such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

This is also only the first in a slew of off-road parts from Ford and ARB for the Ranger and other Ford products, which will be announced at later dates. The bumper will be available through Ford dealers and Ford Performance retailers, and it can be installed by your preferred dealer. The part goes on sale next year for $1,495 and comes with a limited warranty.