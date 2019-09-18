Ford may not be offering the Ranger Raptor here, but the company has just announced some offroad upgrade goodies for the regular Ranger, and even the regular F-150. Ford Performance will now offer a suspension leveling kit for the four-wheel-drive 2019 Ford Ranger and 2015 to 2019 Ford F-150.

The kit consists of a set of Fox shocks all around, and retuned springs with new polyurethane upper shock mounts for the front. The end result is a two-inch lift at the front of truck to level out the ride height front to back. Ford also claims that on the Ranger, the suspension upgrade improves the approach angle by 21 percent, and the breakover angle by 10 percent. On the 145-inch-wheelbase F-150, the approach angle improves by 22 percent, while breakover angle improves by 7%.

The suspension kit costs $1,495, regardless of the truck you’re buying it for. That doesn’t include installation costs. The kit can be installed by your Ford dealer, or you can install it yourself if you’d like to avoid paying for labor. The parts do come with a limited warranty from Ford Performance, and they’ll be available this fall.