Ford announced Tuesday that its 2021 Ranger pickup will be offered with a series of off-road packages, care of the Ford Performance division, offering escalating bundles of features that should get the attention of performance-minded truck buyers. The bundles include everything from wheel and tire upgrades to full-blown engine tunes and a little bit of everything else in between.

"Our goal is to inspire customers by giving them capabilities and styling options from the aftermarket brands they love," said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Vehicle Personalization. "The three new Ford Performance Packs empower our adventure-loving Ranger customers to explore even further with even more freedom with the added off-roading capability right from the dealership."

You down with FPP?

The options will be offered in three levels, with each escalating tier encompassing the accessories from lower-end packages, except where new features overwrite those offered on the previous tiers. Ford is referring to them as Ford Performance Packages 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Ford Performance Package 1

The first-tier package gets you the basics, including an off-road leveling kit, Ford-Performance-tuned FOX shocks, 17-inch "Dyno Gray" wheels, and a "Ford Performance" windshield banner and bed-side graphics. You can get in the door here for just $2,495 before installation.

Ford Performance Package 2

This is where things really start to get interesting. In addition to the bits you get with Package 1, FPP 2 adds an engine performance upgrade good for 45 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque, bumping the totals up to 315 hp and 370 lb-ft. That's nothing to sneeze at. This package also includes an off-road fog light kit from Rigid, BFGoodrich KO2 tires at all four corners, some Ford-blue tow hooks and a fancy license plate frame, because why not? Level 2 will run you $4,495 before installation.

Ford Performance Package 3

In addition to all of the goodies we already mentioned above, the third and final package gets you red tow hooks (because Ford blue isn't cool enough for the top tier?), a 40-inch LED light bar, a winch-ready front bumper from ARB, a chase rack and a Ford Performance exhaust. FPP 3 essentially doubles the total cost of the upgrades, checking in at $8,995.

Per Ford, only FPP 1 and 2 will be available for order later this summer. FPP 3 hopefuls will have to wait for the 2022 model year, which should open up for ordering next summer. If you ask us, FPP 2 is the sweet spot anyway, so why wait?

