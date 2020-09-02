With the lead-up to production of the all-electric Lucid Air underway, Lucid Motors detailed the 1,080-horsepower powertrain: It will propel the 500-mile electric car to 60 MPH in under 2.5 seconds as it makes its way through the quarter-mile in just 9.9 seconds. Lucid reckons that quarter-mile time is good enough to make its all-electric Air sedan the quickest four-door EV. Once it starts building them, that is.

The Air has been a slow drip, with Lucid painstakingly highlighting all of the components of its holistic approach to performance and efficiency. We already know quite a bit about its 113-kWh battery pack, which offers 517 miles of total range. With this latest information dump, we now know just how the Lucid Air will put all of that energy capacity to work.

The Lucid Air will employ dual electric drive units (one front, one rear), each of which is capable of producing more than 650 horsepower, but total performance of the standard model at launch will top out at 1,080 hp. "But 650 + 650 is not 1,080," you might protest. Indeed. It's almost as if Lucid might have something up its sleeve, but we'll have to wait to find out exactly what that looks like.

"Our watchword has been ‘focus’ since day one at Lucid – a focus on sound engineering principles, a focus on creating efficiencies, and a focus on maximizing power to create a world-class EV," said CEO Peter Rawlinson.

"When the Lucid Air comes to market next spring, the world will see that we have developed the best electric vehicle technology possible by a wide margin and effectively created a new benchmark for EVs. The result is nothing short of a technological tour de force in every facet upon which a luxury performance car is measured." he said.

The good news is, the wait is almost over. The Lucid Air will be unveiled via a public live stream at 7 p.m. EDT on Sept. 9.