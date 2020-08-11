To be clear, that’s not its official EPA rating, but it’s what an independent range test by FEV North America came up with at its Auburn Hills, Mich., technical center , using EPA procedures. If that holds up — or is even in the same ballpark — when the EPA performs its own testing, that’ll make the Lucid Air the longest-range EV available when it finally goes on sale in early 2021.

Lucid Motors CEO/CTO Peter Rawlinson credits a number of features and systems for the Air’s impressive range, and it’s not just about sheer battery capacity. “I believe that our 900-volt architecture, our race-proven battery packs, miniaturized motors and power electronics, integrated transmission systems, aerodynamics, chassis and thermal systems, software, and overall system efficiency have now reached a stage where they collectively set a new standard and deliver a host of ‘world’s firsts,’” he said in a statement.

As for the actual size of the battery used in the test, the answer is unclear. A Lucid spokesperson told Autoblog, "We have not announced the specific size of our battery pack, but I can tell you that while we originally stated back in 2016 that the Lucid Air would have a 130 kWh pack, it’s gotten considerably smaller since then." Interesting.

Back in February, Lucid teased the Dream Edition of the upcoming Lucid Air — a first-edition model that was supposed to be revealed at the 2020 New York Auto Show — and the company has been taking $1,000 deposits for the car since December. The standard Air is said to start at around $60,000 before incentives. A flagship trim with a larger battery pack could cost over $100,000, and could deliver roughly 1,000 horsepower, do 0-60 in 2.5 seconds and have a top speed beyond 200 mph.

