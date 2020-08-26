After Lucid Motors recently told us it had downsized the Air electric luxury sedan’s long-rang battery from 130 kilowatt-hours to an undisclosed capacity, and still managed to get a projected range of 517 miles from it, we were impressed. Today, Lucid has divulged that new battery capacity, along with some other fresh details about the Air’s platform, and its efficiencies not just in its EV powertrain, but in interior space.

To start, we learn that the Lucid Air’s official battery capacity is 113 kWh. That pack supplies electrons to the two motors, good for a total of up to 1,000 horsepower and a 0-60 time of under 2.5 seconds. That drivetrain is packaged tightly into the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) skateboard to maximizes interior space.

As for cargo area, Lucid says the Air offers a total of 26.1 cubic feet of it. It lays claim to the largest EV frunk in the segment, at 9.9 cubic feet, which is more than double the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s 4.8 cubic-foot shrimp buffet. By subtraction, that gives the Air’s trunk in the back a respectable capacity of 16.2 cubic feet — the same as a Dodge Challenger’s. From the very beginning, the Lucid Air has been promising a spacious passenger area, as well.