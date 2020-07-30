Fisker recently declared it wants to secure the rights to use Volkswagen's MEB platform to underpin an electric crossover named Ocean. Although the deal hasn't been finalized yet, it released a preview image that sheds light on some of the other cars it plans to release. Company founder Henrik Fisker envisions a four-car range by 2025.

Introduced as a concept at CES 2020, the Ocean takes the form of a battery-powered soft-roader that's about the same size as the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Although we don't know which platform it will be built on yet, it's expected to enter production in early 2021 and land with a base price in the vicinity of $38,000 before local and federal incentives enter the equation. Fisker announced it will also launch a flexible lease program.

Fisker described its second vehicle as "a segment-busting super-sports sedan based on the EMotion concept," and its preview image shows the design study it introduced during CES 2018. There's no word yet on how it will evolve as it makes the transition from a show car to a production car, but Fisker explained it delayed the sedan's introduction until 2022 at the very earliest, in part because the solid-state battery technology it hopes to make available isn't ready for production yet. It also anticipates the Ocean will sell in greater numbers than the EMotion.

The California-based company's range will also include a "sports crossover," which looks like a fastback on stilts in the vein of the BMW X4. Shown for the first time, it seemingly receives a much sportier design than the Ocean. Finally, it reaffirmed its plans to enter the burgeoning electric pickup segment, but the truck it plans to catapult into this increasingly crowded ring is hidden under a sheet. Fisker added all of the aforementioned models will be built using "platforms, battery packs, and components" sourced from the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers. They'll all be electric — gasoline-, diesel- and hybrid-powered vehicles aren't part of Fisker's plan.

Fisker can talk the talk, there's absolutely no doubt about it, but now it needs to prove it can walk the walk. It's in the process of going public by merging with a blank-check company backed by Apollo Global Management. The deal will give it a $2.9 billion value, and provide it with $1 billion in gross proceeds it will use to make the Ocean a reality. Proceeds from that model will presumably be used to develop and launch production of its other cars.

