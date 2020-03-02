We’ve already seen the Fisker Ocean crossover in the flesh at its global debut at CES 2020, but, as always, that was just the beginning of its story. Fisker had planned on bringing its new electric car to the Geneva Motor Show, but, sadly, the entire expo was canceled on account of coronavirus concerns. Nonetheless, Fisker still had something to deliver to those intrigued by the eco-friendly EV — which has a relatively sane starting price of $37,499 — including more details, new photos and even some running footage of the Ocean testing at the track.

With this latest PR salvo, we learn more about the Ocean’s underpinnings. It uses a multi-link rear suspension to help bolster its sporting chops, packaged to save space and provide more room for cargo in the trunk. Fisker says this multi-link is mounted on an isolated subframe in order to reduce vibration and noise, so that handling doesn’t come at the cost of comfort.

As for efficiency, Fisker describes an aerodynamic system that aims to balance minimizing drag with optimized cooling. The novelty is less in the concept than the approach. The air flowing toward to radiator is regulated by a computer in order to maximize driving range. In terms of safety, Fisker highlights the Ocean’s structure, which was designed with special focus on protecting the battery pack during side-impact crashes.

So, yeah, that’s not a ton of new info. We’re not surprised, as we’ve expected Fisker to feed us details of the Ocean crumb by crumb until its actual production launch in the last quarter of 2021. What’s perhaps more interesting than the completely expected attention to comfort, efficiency and safety is that this release give us our first look of the Fisker Ocean actually driving:

To recap earlier coverage, the all-electric Fisker Ocean will offer up to 300 miles of range on a charge from its 80+ kWh battery, and all-wheel drive will be offered on all but the base model. The Ocean can add 200 miles of driving range in 30 minutes on a 150-kW DC charger. It will offer up to 250 kW (335 horsepower), but a more powerful performance version will be detailed at a later date, targeting a 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds.

The Ocean is 182.7 inches long, 76 inches wide, and 63.6 inches tall, with a cargo volume of 20 cubic feet that expands to 25 with a parcel shelf, and a max volume of 45 cubes with the rear seats down. The base model will have 20-inch wheels, with 22-inchers available. The car has a vegan interior with eco-friendly materials like recycled plastics, polyester, rubber and even nylon (from fishing nets retrieved from ocean habitats). Up front are a 16-inch center touchscreen, 9.8-inch instrument cluster display, and a windshield-integrated head-up display.

What we’re really interested about, though, is the Ocean’s solar roof. Fisker says drivers who live in places with a lot of sunlight can generate about 1,000 miles of driving range annually by parking in the sun.

The base price for the Fisker Ocean is $37,499 before local and federal incentives. Fisker will also offer a flexible lease starting at $379 a month after a $2,999 down payment. Lessees can keep the Ocean for however many months they want, with a 30,000-mile annual allowance.

We’ve got plenty of time to learn more about the Fisker Ocean before production gets rolling late next year. Expect more tender little morsels of information, specs and photos in the coming months.

