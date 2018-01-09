Luxury EV Fisker Emotion revealed at CES 2018 in Las Vegas

Jan 9th 2018 at 2:49PM
Tesla has real competition as Fisker unveils EMotion at CES 2018. EMotion has a range of over 400 miles with a top speed of 161 mph. The luxury EV includes a fast charging feature that gives you 125 miles of range after 9 minutes of charging. For more coverage of CES 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/ces+2018/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

