Ram buyers overcome by the lure of the Sith or the call of the void when configuring their pickups have had a variety of ways to go dark on their trucks, from 1500 to the heavy duty line. Now the 2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 HD's top Limited trim is getting access to all the darkness possible with the Black Edition, creating a truck that says "lights out" in about six different ways.

The package blacks out the heavy duty rigs entirely, starting with the black grille with black RAM lettering, black bumpers front and back, black tow hooks, black door handles, black side-view trailer tow mirrors, black bezels around the LED headlights and taillights, dark-tinted taillights, and matte badges. Any colored lenses, such as the clearance lights above the cab, are clear. Because on the Ram Heavy Duty Black Edition, black means black.

The Black Edition can be optioned on the Ram 2500 or 3500 in 4x2 or 4x4, in single- or dual-rear-wheel trims. When outfitted with single wheels in back, the Black Edition sits on 20-inch black wheels. When dual wheels hang off the back axle, buyers will find 17-inch black wheels with machined eyelets. Engine choices are the regular trio of 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, the normal 6.7-liter Cummins straight-six diesel making 370 hp and 850 lb-ft, or a high-output version of the 6.7-liter restricted to the 3500 that puts out 400 hp and 1,000 lb-ft.

The three-quarter- and one-ton darkness rolls into dealerships in a few months starting at $64,440 for the Ram 2500 2,745 after a $1,695 destination charge. That's a $1,095 premium over the standard Limited Trim. Assuming the same premium for the Ram 3500 Black Edition means a starting price of $65,790.

Related Video: